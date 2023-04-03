Maha govt school teachers to be given tablet sets with educational content

Maharashtra government school teachers would be given tablet sets and pre-loaded with educational content to help them effectively do their work.

State Project Director for SSA, Kailas Pagare, said, The tablets are expected to provide teachers with required technology support to make the learning process more effective. Tasks like taking attendance, lesson planning, creating presentations and using the Internet for additional content, among others, will be possible through this. Additionally, SSA plans to create class-wise academic content, which can be pre-loaded on these devices.

According to a report of Indian Express, Union government, under NEP, will fund 60 per cent of the initiative, said Pagare. There are 2,46,000 teachers in government schools across Maharashtra. This includes zila parishad and municipal corporations schools.

Officials said the plan is to compete implementation of the initiative within three years. This year, while 6,140 tablets are going to be distributed in 34 zila parishad schools in the first phase, the 2023-24 academic year will see 97,000 teachers getting tablets in the second phase.