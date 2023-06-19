Maha govt sets up SIT committee to probe BMC corruption

Maharashtra government has set up an SIT Committee under the Joint Commissioner of Police Mumbai and 2 senior officers to inquire into alleged corruption, after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had pointed out irregularities amounting to Rs 12,024 crores in the expenses incurred by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Nov 2019 to Oct 2022.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has approved the formation of a special inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the irregularities in various departments of the BMC. The Chief Minister has also directed that the Joint Commissioner of Police and other senior police officers of the Financial Offenses Branch be included in this committee.

CAG has pointed out in a special audit report that irregularities amounting to rupees in this regard, Andheri West MLA Amit Satam had given a statement to the Chief Minister about setting up a special inquiry committee to investigate the embezzlement and registering a case against the concerned.