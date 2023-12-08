Maha govt to bring betting, gaming in 28 percent GST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar introduced a proposed amendment bill in the assembly. The bill aims to categorize online gaming, betting, casinos, horse racing, and lottery under the highest GST bracket of 28 percent.

Pawar also holds the finance portfolio. The bill to amend the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, will be discussed in the ongoing winter session of the state legislature and once passed by the lower house, it will go to the Legislative Council for vote and approval.

A senior official of the finance department said these services put together have a turnover running into thousands of crores and the state will definitely benefit once tax is levied on them. The legislation will place a range of new services within the top GST bracket, and upon its enactment, the state will gain an additional revenue stream.



