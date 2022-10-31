Maha govt to continue Y plus security for 41 MLAs and 10 MPs of CM Shinde camp

The Maharashtra government has decided to continue the Y plus security cover to all the 41 MLAs and 10 MPs belonging to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp even three months after the new government was formed, an official said.

This decision was taken based on inputs given by the intelligence department. A review meeting was held by the state police last week which decided to continue the security to these legislators, PTI reported.

The state home department has decided to continue providing Y+ security to all the 41 MLAs of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s camp as well as to 10 MPs. The decision was taken based on inputs given by the intelligence department, the police official said.

According to a report of PTI, under Y+ security, four security personnel will guide the protectee in two shifts along with a security vehicle. Those who lost security cover include several former Cabinet ministers. The security cover of Uddhav Thackeray, the previous chief minister, and his family has been retained.