Maha govt to establish International music college after late Lata Mangeshkar

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has been accorded a unique tribute by the Mahavikas Aghadi government of the state. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced at a press conference today that an international music college would be set up in the name of Lata Mangeshkar. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held today, informed Uday Samant. I am glad to announce that my department had decided to start Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Music School. However, Lata didi passed away two days ago. Samant has informed that now it will be named as International Music College after Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar.

It was recommended to provide a place in the University of Mumbai for the College of Music. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a great desire. But now the land has been acquired. The music college will be set up on 3 acres of land in front of Kalina Campus of Mumbai University. Uday Samant today announced that the college will be named as Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar. He also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed to work in that direction immediately. We visited Latadidi's family yesterday. After that, the decision was taken in today's cabinet meeting, said Samant.