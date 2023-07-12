Maha govt to introduce 'air-ambulance' services on Samruddhi highway

Since the inauguration of the Samruddhi Highway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai, there has been a significant rise in vehicle accidents on the highway. Multiple accidents have occurred near Nashik, Buldhana, Sindkhedraja, and Jalna. Recently, a tragic road accident near Sindkhedraja claimed the lives of 26 passengers. Consequently, the state government has taken serious notice of these accidents on the Samruddhi Highway. Following the Buldhana incident, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has made the decision to introduce air ambulance services on the Samruddhi Highway in the near future.

The state government plans to introduce air ambulance services to promptly aid the injured in the event of accidents along the Samruddhi Highway, connecting Nagpur to Mumbai. Discussions with various helicopter companies have reportedly commenced to establish this arrangement. Once an agreement is reached, injured passengers will be swiftly transported to hospitals for necessary treatment via helicopter. Additionally, the state government intends to collaborate with renowned hospitals in the region. This development is expected to bring significant relief to frequent travelers on the Samruddhi Highway.

At many locations along the Samruddhi Highway, there are no alternative routes for vehicles to access. Furthermore, due to the highway's fencing, local residents are unable to reach the accident site, resulting in fatalities for the injured who do not receive immediate assistance. Following a recent private bus accident in Buldhana, it was reported that the injured individuals did not receive any aid at the scene. Additionally, the absence of rest areas along the highway causes inconvenience for drivers. In response to demands for an investigation into the accidents on the Samruddhi Highway made by opposition parties, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has made a significant decision to implement air ambulance services on the highway.