Maha govt to provide ration under Anand Shidha scheme for Ganpati festival in 14 districts facing farmer suicides

Maharashtra government decided to scrap a more than 45-year-old Act connected to casinos and also announced that it would provide ration under the Anand Shidha scheme for Ganpati and Diwali festivities to above poverty line as well as orange card holders in 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides.

These decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said. Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act 1976, which was never implemented in the state since it was enacted, was scrapped. The Act provided for control and regulation of casinos and imposition of tax on betting at casinos, they said.

It was also decided in the meeting to provide ration under the Anand Shidha scheme to above poverty line as well as orange card holders in 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides. These districts are in Amravati and Aurangabad regions and includes Wardha in Vidarbha’s Nagpur region.

Under the Anand Shidha scheme, 1.66 crore beneficiaries will get 1 kg each rava, chana dal and sugar and 1 litre edible oil on September 19 for Ganpati and on November 12 for Diwali.