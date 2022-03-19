Maha govt warns administration over increase in covid cases in some countries

Covid is spreading rapidly. Cases are increasing by 8 to 10 percent per week. Therefore, Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Public Health Department, has appealed to the concerned authorities to remain vigilant. Vyas released a notification on covid current status to colleagues in the department on Thursday. For the past few weeks, the graph of Covid cases has been declining. Now, in some parts of the world, the number of covid cases is increasing. Growth that was seen only in South Asian countries is now also seen in China and Europe, the paper said. Not seen in two years, such an increase has been recorded in some countries in the last 24 hours.

In some countries, including Israel, new mutations are increasing the number of patients. "We are behind the national average in terms of avoiding crowds, using masks, increasing vaccinations," the paper said. Currently, the condition is under control with only 2,000 active patients.

“South Korea has reported 6.21 lakh new Covid cases in a day, Germany 2.62 lakh and UK 94,000 cases. Population of South Korea is about 5.18 crore and that of Germany 8.32 crore. Compared to that, in our state with a population of 12.2 crore, the highest daily new cases ever have been around 68,000 in a day in the second wave. This comparison is to show the extent of infection in South Korea and Europe,” said Vyas.

Now that restrictions have been relaxed in Maharashtra, there was need for alertness at this point of time, Vyas cautioned.