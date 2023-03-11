Maha govt will ensure hike is not irrational in electricity tariff

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will ensure the proposed hike in electricity tariffs is not irrational.

The tariff hike is proposed because of the rising cost of coal and other factors that are unavoidable. Our government will not impose any extra charge on consumers. If required, our government will intervene to ensure Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) does not increase power tariffs irrationally, he said.

There is going to be some hike in power rates because of factors such as import costs, transportation, wages etc. We will ensure the hike is linked with the increased input cost for power generation, he added.

Fadnavis said the MERC never accepts a hike proposal as it is and there would be some reduction in it. The state government will definitely intervene in the matter and try to keep the proposed hike practical, he said.