Maha govt's flagship health insurance scheme to cover entire population of state



Maharashtra government's flagship health insurance scheme will cover the entire population of the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

The health insurance scheme will cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the state,he said. This health scheme provides end-to-end cashless services for identified diseases through a network of service providers from the government and private sector.

The premium of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, Shinde told reporters after attending the state Cabinet meeting. As of now, the beneficiaries of the scheme include holders of the yellow ration card, Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card (AAY), Annapurna ration card, and orange ration card, besides white ration card-holder farmer families from 14 agriculturally distressed districts, and other sections.

The chief minister also said the aapla davakhana scheme for providing health services to common people will be expanded in the state beginning with Mumbai. A total of 700 clinics will be set up across the state under aapla davakhana scheme with the sanctioned budget of Rs 210 crore, he added. The state Cabinet also approved to set up a separate corporation for the unorganised sector.

As per this plan, workers employed in the unorganised sector will be registered. In the second phase, benefits of various welfare schemes meant for the unorganised sector will be provided, Shinde added.