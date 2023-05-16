Maha home dpt should investigate whether recent incident is deliberate: Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Jayant Patil said Maharashtra home department should investigate whether recent incidents of violence follow any pattern or happened out of misunderstanding.

Maharashtra witnessed communal clashes on Saturday and Sunday in Akola city and Shevgaon village in Ahmednagar district, respectively, in which one person was killed and 13 others injured. In another incident, members of a different religion allegedly tried to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, prompting the state government to set up an SIT.

The home department should look deeply into the frequent incidents wherein riot-like situations prevailed and take steps accordingly. It should be thoroughly investigated whether these riots are taking place due to some misunderstanding or are deliberate, Patil said.

Speaking about violence, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.