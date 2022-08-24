Maha 'Khoke campaign': Shinde group, Oppn MLAs in jostling, fisticuffs outside Legislature

By IANS | Published: August 24, 2022 01:42 PM 2022-08-24T13:42:04+5:30 2022-08-24T13:50:07+5:30

Mumbai, Aug 24 In an unprecedented ruckus, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the ...

Maha 'Khoke campaign': Shinde group, Oppn MLAs in jostling, fisticuffs outside Legislature | Maha 'Khoke campaign': Shinde group, Oppn MLAs in jostling, fisticuffs outside Legislature

Maha 'Khoke campaign': Shinde group, Oppn MLAs in jostling, fisticuffs outside Legislature

Next

Mumbai, Aug 24 In an unprecedented ruckus, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Udhav thackeray Office of uddhav thackeray Shiv sena-bjp Bharatiya janata party's central Shiv sena lok sabha Sambhaji shinde Twenty20 political party Maharashtra shiv sena