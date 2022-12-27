Maha Legislative assembly unanimously passes resolution on border dispute with Karnataka

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution on the state's dispute with Karnataka over border areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved the resolution in the assembly expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

The state unanimously passed the resolution which says that Maharashtra wil fight the pending cases in the Supreme Court with full strength for the inclusion of each and every inch of 865 villages including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra.

Central government should urge the Karnataka to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and Government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, read the resolution tabled by the chief minister.

It is not just a case of language and border, but of humanity. Till the issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a Union Territory by the Central government.