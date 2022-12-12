Maha minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says Mumbai AQI remains poor, matter of concern

Like Sunday, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai, the financial capital of India remained poor on Monday too, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

The official statement from the SAFAR website said that cloud fraction has increased over Mumbai and Pune which resulted in the reduction of cooling during the night and hence the minimum temperature has also increased.

Speaking on the matter concerning pollution in Mumbai’s air, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the quality of Mumbai’s air is a matter of great concern and said that the government would be acting on the matter soon. It is really a matter of great concern, the air quality of Mumbai is very bad and something has to be done about it immediately, I think the government will act on it in the coming 3 to 4 days, he said.

According to SAFAR, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai indicated ‘lower end of poor’ and is likely to remain within the limits of ‘poor’ for the next few days.

The AQI of Maharashtra’s Capital was measured at 245 on Monday morning. The Mazegaon area of Mumbai recorded ‘very poor’ at AQI 303, whereas the AQI of Chembur was recorded at 321 (Poor).