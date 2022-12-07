Maha minister Shambhuraj Desai asks Sanjay Raut to control his tongue to avoid resting again

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai asks Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who was released from a Mumbai jail on money laundering case last month, to contol his tounge if he has to avoid taking rest again.

Desai, who is the state Excise Minister, was targeting Raut for his criticism of the Eknath Shinde-led government over the simmering border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Raut has been targeting the Shinde government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over the past few days. On Wednesday, he demanded that Belagavi in Karnataka be declared a Union Territory and claimed incidents of violence in Belagavi cannot take place without Delhi's support.

Hitting out at Maharashtra CM Shinde, saying the state government appeared weak and helpless to counter such attacks, Raut also alleged that attempts were being made to make Maharashtra unstable.

Talking to reporters here, Desai, one of the two ministers from Maharashtra who was deputed to visit Belagavi amid the border row, slammed Raut over the issue. It looks like the outside atmosphere doesn't suit you (Raut). You should control your tongue to avoid going back to rest, he said, adding that Raut came out (of jail) after resting" for three-and-a-half months.

Will he not go under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray? We were warning Uddhavji not to trust Sanjay Raut who has bowed before NCP, he said, and asked why Raut hasn't gone to Belagavi to complete a court formality over his speech there some years ago.