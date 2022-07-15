Maha Petrol-Diesel Price: Big reduction in petrol-diesel prices in state; check current rates in your cities?

Revolting from Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister and a new government was formed in the state. In a special session called after that, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced to reduce the petrol-diesel price in the state soon. Accordingly, yesterday (Thursday) the Chief Minister announced a reduction in petrol and diesel rates.

The people of the state who were waiting for cheaper fuel prices finally got relief from midnight. Petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 in the state from midnight. The Shinde-Fadnavis government gave this gift to the public in yesterday's cabinet meeting. In this meeting many decisions were also taken for the farmers. In particular, the government gave a big relief by saying that the farmers of the flood-affected areas will not be excluded from the subsidy.

After the price cut by the state government, there is a big reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state. In Mumbai, the capital of the state and the financial capital of the country, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.25 and diesel at Rs 94.22 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol was sold at Rs 111.30 and diesel at Rs 97.22 per liter in Mumbai yesterday.