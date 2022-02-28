Maha Police reshuffle: Acting DGP Pandey, Mumbai CoP Nagrale swap posts

Mumbai, Feb 28 The Maharashtra Government on Monday appointed Acting Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police, a DGP-rank post.

He replaces Hemant Nagrale, who has been elevated as the new in-charge DGP of Maharashtra.

The reshuffle of top police echelons comes just 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP in place of Pandey.

Pandey, the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, was the acting DGP since April 9, 2021, after then incumbent Subodh Jaiswal was transferred as CBI Director.

Both Nagrale and Pandey have a tough challenge before them - restoring the glorious image of the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police forces - tainted after the allegations hurled by former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, now under suspension since December 3.

