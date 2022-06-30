Maha Political Crisis: 50 MLAs have chosen me as Shiv Sena group leader, says Eknath Shinde

50 MLAs have chosen me as the group leader of Shiv Sena. After going to Mumbai, he will decide the next strategy. After that, I will come back to Goa, informed Eknath Shinde when he reached Goa Airport. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister and the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra collapsed. Since then, the movement for power in the state has gained momentum. The meeting of Shinde group has ended in Goa and Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. Eknath Shinde said that he was going to Mumbai to meet the Governor while leaving his hotel in Goa. From the Shinde group, only Eknath Shinde will come to Mumbai alone. He is accompanied by BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Key leaders of the Shinde group will also arrive in Mumbai. It is learned that the rest of the MLAs will reach Mumbai after the swearing-in ceremony. Eknath Shinde said that the next decision will be announced soon.

Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Eknath Shinde said, "We are not happy about the resignation of the Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray was respected yesterday and still is today. Asked when the new government will be formed, Eknath Shinde said, "I am going to Mumbai to meet the Governor. After the Governor's visit, he will also meet Devendra Fadnavis. Then the next strategy will be decided. "