Maha Political Crisis: Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar smeared with ink, word 'traitor' written on poster in his constituency

Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink, word 'traitor' written on the poster in his constituency in Mumbai. Sada Sarvankar is the MLA from Dadar-Mahim, a Shiv Sena stronghold in Mumbai. Along with MLA Sada Sarvankar, his daughter has also arrived in Guwahati. Photos and videos of Shiv Sena MLAs today have come to light.

The number of MLAs in Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group has reached 46. Eknath Shinde is likely to make a big announcement today.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the Shiv Sena rebels to actually discuss. In his speech, Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal. Even after that, the number of MLAs in Shiv Sena is not decreasing. The MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde's group today had been participating in the Shiv Sena meeting for the last two days. The MLA arrived in Guwahati today.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is staying with his supportive MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.