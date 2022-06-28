Maha Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Eknath Shinde group

The power struggle in the state is getting darker day by day. The existence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been threatened due to internal strife within the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde, a strong leader of Shiv Sena and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi, revolted along with some MLAs. All of them are staying at the Radisson Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Similarly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been repeatedly appealing to all rebel MLAs. Once again, the Chief Minister has appealed to all the rebel MLAs.

"You have been stuck in Guwahati for the last few days. New information is coming out about you every day. Many of you are in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena. As the head of the family, I respect you. As the head of the family, I tell you from the bottom of my heart, the time has not yet passed."

"Let's sit together and find a way out of this. Don't fall prey to anyone's misconceptions. The respect that Shiv Sena has given you can not be found anywhere. If you come forward and talk, the way will be clear. Let's find a way. "

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has given Eknath Shinde's 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till July 12 to respond to their disqualification notices. Therefore, these political dramas are showing signs of further delay. In the same way, the BJP has also started agitating. But right now, our role is to wait and watch, is the reaction from BJP leaders. It will be interesting to see what turn this power struggle will take now.

