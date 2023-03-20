Maha public health dept says testing not necessary for all influenza patients

Maharashtra state's public health department released a circular stating that testing is not necessary for every patient with influenza or their contacts. Only those who are critically ill to undergo testing.

According to a report of TOI, Elaborating on the category of patients who should undergo an influenza test, Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director health services, said only Category C patients should be tested. We need to follow the category-based testing, and there is no need to test each patient and contact persons, the letter said.

He added that influenza has effective treatment so only hospitalised and patients admitted to the ICU require to undergo a test.

Union health ministry has created three categories for patients. Category A patients with mild symptoms such as

fever (<100F), cough, throat irritation, bodyache, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting are not recommended for testing or immediate treatment with oseltamivir.

Category B patients, who may belong to high-risk groups such as pregnant women or those with underlying conditions, are recommended for testing and should be started on oseltamivir.

Category C patients, who have severe symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, coughing up blood, hypotension, bluish discolouration of nails, and irritation or drowsiness in children, are recommended for both testing and oseltamivir treatment.