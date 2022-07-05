Maha Rains: CM Shinde directs all related districts' guardian secretaries to keep vigil & control situation

In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed in the city in view of the heavy rain forecast. The IMD in its five-day forecast said heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Mumbai and Thane till Friday.

In two days, torrential rains disrupted life in Mumbai. Many roads have been flooded and houses have been flooded. Many parts of Mumbai have been submerged due to heavy rains. Sion, Borivali, Kandivali are also reported to have facing water logging issues in many places. Due to stagnant water, the Andheri subway has to be closed.

Many houses are said to be flooded. At the same time, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, rains are expected in Mumbai till Friday. Therefore, citizens have been warned to get out of the house only if necessary.