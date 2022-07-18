Maha Roadways bus accident in Dhar; 8 out of 13 dead identified

A bus carrying 55 people was en route from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over Narmada river after the driver lost his balance. "Twelve people died and 15 people have been rescued," MP Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The administration has succeeded in identifying eight of the deceased. Both the driver and the conductor of the ST have died in this accident. Apart from that, 11 passengers have lost their lives. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Maharashtra government officials are in touch with Madhya Pradesh administration.



The names of the deceased who have been identified are as follows:

1. Chetan Ram Gopal, Rajasthan

2. Jagannath Hemraj Joshi Age 70 Years Malhargarh Udaipur Rajasthan

3. Prakash Shravan Chaudhary age 40 years, Amalner Jalgaon Maharashtra

4. Neebaji Ananda Patil Age 60 Years, Piloda Amalner Jalgaon

5. Kamalabai Nibaji Patil, aged 55 years, Piloda Amalner Jalgaon

6.Chandrakant Eknath Patil age 45 years, Amalner Jalgaon (deceased number one to six were identified through their Aadhaar card.

7. Smt Arwa Murtaja Bora Age 27 Years, Murtijapur Akola Maharashtra

8. Saifuddin Abbas, Noorani Nagar Indore

A helpline number has been issued by ST Corporation regarding the accident. ST Corporation has activated a helpline number 022-23023940 to get information regarding the accident. Jalgaon Collectorate has also issued a helpline number. 09555899091 for assistance at the spot, 02572223180, 02572217193 for contacting the Jalgaon Collectorate Control Room.

Condolence expressed by Chief Minister Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the accident that occurred in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh this morning and directed the Jalgaon District Collector to carry out the rescue work properly and to coordinate with the district administration in Madhya Pradesh for immediate treatment of the injured. As soon as the news of the accident came to light, the Chief Minister immediately spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chavan and requested the Khargone and Dhar district administrations in Madhya Pradesh to plan necessary assistance to the accident victims.