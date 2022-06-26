Maha stunner: Thackeray offered CM post to Shinde on May 20, claims Aditya

Mumbai, June 26 In a major revelation, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had offered the CM's post on a platter to his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde on May 20.

"However, at that time, Shinde had dilly-dallied, was evasive and did not give a proper response... I had heard of some murky goings-on... Exactly a month later on June 20, Shinde and his group started the rebellion in the party," said Thackeray Jr.

He termed as "good riddance" that all the 'muck' has gone out of the party on its own, now leaving it clean, amid a thunderous round of applause.

Thackeray added that the group of MLAs - currently camping in a five-star hotel in Guwahati - are 'traitors' who will not be taken back into the Shiv Sena.

He also harked on his father and Chief Minister Thackeray's statement that the party's doors are always open for those who desire to leave or for those wanting to return to the party fold.

Aditya's speech is significant as certain reports emerged from Guwahati that the rebels group now wants Shinde to be made the CM, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's central minister Raosaheb Danve-Patil claiming the will form a new government in the state within next 2-3 days.

Issuing a veiled warning to the revolters, Thackeray Jr. also said that the route from Mumbai Airport

