Maha to Bombay HC: Transgenders can apply online for police constable posts, will frame rules by Feb 2023

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court transgenders can apply for police constable posts and that it would frame rules setting standards for their physical tests by February 2023.

This comes a day after a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja rapped the state government for being in deep slumber and lagging behind in framing rules to allow transgenders to participate in the recruitment process.

According to a report of PTI, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Friday told the bench the government would modify its online website to include a third drop down for transgenders in the category of 'sex' in the online application form.