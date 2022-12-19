Maha Vikas Agahadi boycotts customary tea meeting hosted by CM Eknath Shinde

Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday boycotted the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the eve of Nagpur winter session of the the state legislature. The boycott was over various issues which hit Maharashtra politics in recent times. has been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people and hence we have decided to boycott the session, we thank them for inviting us,” Pawar said.

At a meeting of the opposition parties, in which top MVA brass - including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar of NCP, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat - the decision to boycott the tea meeting was taken. There are many issues that we would raise during the session like the Governor’s comments on Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, big ticket projects being shifted out of the state to Gujarat, price rise and inflation and the distress of farmers,” Pawar told reporters after the meeting.