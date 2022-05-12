Maha Vikas Aghadi to fight upcoming elections together?, here's what Ajit Pawar said

Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections will be held in the state in the next few days. Will Mahavikas Aghadi contest together in this election? Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has made an important statement regarding this. Ajit Pawar said that in the forthcoming elections, we are trying to get the Mahavikas Aghadi to fight together at the state level. However, at the district level, the decision has to be taken keeping in view the local situation, said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar said that there are different decisions at the state level but different decisions are taken at the local level. Just as the Congress has the right to expand its party, so do we. "Even when we ran the coalition government from 1999 to 2014, we fought elections against each other," he said.