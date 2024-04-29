Mahabaleshwar: Tourists Injured in Horse Riding Mishap, Safety Concerns Rise (Watch Video)

Mahabaleshwar: The famous Venna Lake area of Mahabaleshwar attracts a large number of tourists for boating and horseback riding. However, in an unfortunate incident that took place on the 26th of April, a duo of brother-sisters was seriously injured after falling off a horse that went uncontrolled.

The April-May season has started in Mahabaleshwar and lakhs of tourists have started coming to Mahabaleshwar. After a day-long point trip, tourists come to Venna Lake in the evening for boating and horseback riding. Meanwhile, the sister-brother of the family was riding on the horse when the horse went uncontrolled and the sister-brother fell from the horse and was seriously injured. The horse owner is said to have abused the victims after being questioned about the accident.



Mahabaleshwar has set a dress code for horsemen, a rule which is rarely followed. There are constant disputes between horsemen and tourists. The horsemen leave the tourists on horseback, at which point the horse becomes uncontrollable and accidents occur. No one takes notice of the injured tourists. The number of accidents has increased and concerns are being raised. It is surprising that the civic and police administrations are not taking cognizance of the incident. There are 150 horses in the Mahabaleshwar city area and there is a demand to make helmets mandatory while riding horses.

Video of the incident has gone viral

The video of the accident has gone viral and it is feared that the incident could affect tourism in Mahabaleshwar. Citizens have been demanding that the civic body and the police administration take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.