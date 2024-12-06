Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: What’s Open and Closed Across Maharashtra Today; Check Complete List

The Maharashtra government has declared December 6 as a local holiday in Mumbai and suburban areas to mark Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This day, observed annually, honors Dr. Ambedkar’s significant contributions to the Indian Constitution.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Holiday: What’s Open & Closed in Maharashtra

State and semi-government offices in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be closed on December 6.

Liquor shops will remain shut as December 6 is observed as a dry day in Maharashtra.

Public and private banks will stay open, as the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar does not list December 6 as a public holiday.

All schools in Mumbai have been instructed to remain closed, as per a notice from the Education Department’s Cluster Resource Center (CRC).

Central Railways will run 14 additional trains on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, with departures from Aurangabad, Adilabad, Nagpur, and Sholapur, all arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on December 6.