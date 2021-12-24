Maharashtra: 1,078 farmers commit suicide in June-Oct 2021

Mumbai, Dec 24 Maharashtra recorded as many as 1,078 cases of suicide by farmers in just five months June-October 2021, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.

Replying during the Question Hour in the Maharashtra Legislature, he said that of these, 491 cases were declared eligible for and provided the benefits under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Loan Waiver Scheme by the respective district level committees.

Citing the causes, Wadettiwar said that the farmers' suicides are reported due to the high debt-burden an their inability to repay, damage caused due to natural calamities, soil infertility and also personal/family reasons.

The government is serious about tackling this issue and presently provides financial assistance of Rs 100,000 to the survivors of the deceased farmers, he said.

"However, in my view, farmers suicides should be included as 'disaster' so that the heirs of the deceased farmers can be given aid of Rs 400,000. I shall bring up this proposal before the state cabinet," said Wadettiwar.

He said that the state cabinet has asked him and Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse to study Telangana's 'Rythu Bandhu Programme' which proposed investment support to agriculture and horticulture crops by way of grants of Rs 5,000/acres for each farmer in the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

This can be utilised for agriculture inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and other investments in the field chosen by the farmers for the particular crop season for their welfare.

