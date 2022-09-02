Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results Declared

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE 10th,12th results today, September 2, 2022. Candidates can check SSC, HSC results on the official site of mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

The overall pass percentage is 32.27 percent for HSC.The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC Supply results 2022 is 30.47 percent. A total of 19042 students have appeared for the examination out of which 5803 candidates have passed the exam and 7643 candidates have failed in the exam.

Maharashtra Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2022

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2022.