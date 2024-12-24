Maharashtra: 12 IAS Officers Transferred in State; Harshdeep Kamble Takes Over as GM of BEST - Check Full List Here

A major bureaucratic reshuffle in Maharashtra has resulted in the transfer of 12 IAS officers, including Anil Diggikar, the General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Diggikar, who took over the post in March, was moved three weeks after the fatal Kurla bus accident on December 9 that claimed nine lives and injured around 40 people.

Diggikar, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been reassigned as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Divyang Kalyan Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai. Dr Harshdeep Kamble, a 1997-batch IAS officer, will replace him as BEST General Manager. Kamble was previously serving as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Industries, Energy, and Labour Department.

Other key transfers include Dr Anbalagan P, Chairman and Managing Director of MAHAGENCO, who has been posted as Secretary (Industries) in the Industries, Energy, and Labour Department. Dr Anbalagan will be replaced by Dr Radhakrishnan B, who was Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Here is the list of the 12 IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra:

Shri Anil Diggikar (IAS:RR:1990) – Additional Chief Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai. Dr. Harshdeep Kamble (IAS:RR:1997) – General Manager, BEST, Mumbai. Dr. Anbalgan P. (IAS:RR:2001) – Secretary (Industries), Industries, Energy and Labour Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai. Dr. Radhakrishnan B. (IAS:RR:2008) – Chairman and Managing Director, MAHAGENCO, Mumbai. Shri Sanjay Daine (IAS:SCS:2012) – Commissioner, Textile, Nagpur. Shri Rahul Kardile (IAS:RR:2015) – Municipal Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nashik. Smt. Vanmathi C. (IAS:RR:2015) – Collector, Wardha. Shri Sanjay Pawar (IAS:SCS:2015) – Joint Commissioner, State Tax, Mumbai. Shri Avishyant Panda (IAS:RR:2017) – Collector, Gadchiroli. Shri Vivek Johnson (IAS:RR:2018) – Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Chandrapur. Shri Annasaheb Dadu Chavan (SCS Promoted) – Chief Executive Officer, Mahatma Phule Jiavandai Arogya Yojna Society, Mumbai. Shri Gopichand Murlidhar Kadam (SCS Promoted) – Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Solapur.

