Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: December Installment of Rs 1,500 Begins Transfer Today

A update has emerged regarding the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Discussions had been ongoing about the distribution of installments for December, and it has now been confirmed that the payment process will begin today. A few days ago, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in the session that the installments would be transferred shortly.

During the assembly elections, it was announced that the amount for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana would be increased to Rs 2,100. However, there was uncertainty over whether the sixth installment would be Rs 2,100 or Rs 1,500. It has now been confirmed that the sixth installment will remain at Rs 1,500. From July to November, Rs 7,500 was deposited in women's accounts at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month. The process of transferring the installment for December has officially begun today.

During the session in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the installment for this month would be distributed at the same rate of Rs 1,500. The December installment process will begin today, with the required amount for one month already transferred. Women will receive the money in two phases this month. In the first phase, Rs 1,500 will be given to 2.35 crore women. Additionally, a review of 25 lakh new applications received before the elections is underway, and once completed, these women will also receive their installments.

