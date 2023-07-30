Maharashtra: 120 residents evacuated after building's pillars in Thane develop cracks

Around 120 people were evacuated from an eight-storey building in Mumbra locality of Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday after its pillars were found to have developed cracks, a civic official said. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials sealed all 45 flats in the building located in Almas Colony, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said.

"The building has 45 flats, of which 10 were already found locked. The residents from the other 35 flats were evacuated. They have made alternative arrangements for accommodation on their own," he said.The building is 20 years old, he said, adding that the cracks in the pillars were noticed this morning.