Maharashtra: 1992 Mumbai riots accused, on the run for 18 years, arrested in Malad

Years after the deadly 1992 Bombay riots, a 47-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the communal unrest for various charges, including rioting and attempt to murder. According to the Dindoshi police, the arrested man, identified as Tabrez Khan alias Mansuri, was among the nine accused who was wanted in the case and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2004, (18 years ago) a chargesheet was filed and a sessions court issued a warrant against Khan.Communal riots had broken out in December 1992 in Bombay, now Mumbai, resulting in the death of several people and loss of properties. The riots were followed by the 1993 bomb blasts in several parts of the city. Jeevan Kharat, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station said that out of the nine accused, two people had been acquitted in the matter and one of the suspects passed away. Since 2004, Khan had been living in Goregaon East after changing his name and identity, “We received a tip-off about Khan’s whereabouts after which a team led by police inspector Dhananjay Kawde and PSI Nitin Sawne located him near the Dindoshi bus stop area and on Saturday night, he was arrested,” added Kharat.