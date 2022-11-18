Maharashtra: 2 die, 3 rescued, after 5 children drown in sea off Worli

Two children drowned and three were rescued after they ventured into the sea in Worli beach of central Mumbai rescued by fire brigade and locals on Friday evening.

The fire brigade received a call around 3.40 pm and immediately rushed to the spot. However, the locals had rescued the children by then, he said. The children were rushed to different hospitals, where two were declared dead, the official said.

The children were rushed to a local hospital, howevere, two among them aged 8 and 12 died. The other three are under treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.