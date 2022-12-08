Maharashtra: 2 killed, 10 injured after bus crashes biker due to break failure in Nashik

In a shocking incident, State Transport Corporation bus and a two-wheeler accident took place at Nashik road on Pune highway. The bus crushed the bikers due to break failure in the limits of Lai Shinde Palase Village. A total of 2 person death, the information is coming out primarly. The incident happend at around 12.30pm and it is only 6-7km away from Nashik city.

After the accident, the bus caught fire suddenly. As a result of this, the passengers ran out of the burning bus in any way they could, preliminary information is that some passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident. After this incident the fire brigade, police administration and ambulance have reached. At present rescue work is going on and 10 to 12 people have been injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.