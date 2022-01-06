Maharashtra: 21 employees of BEST test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

As many as 21 employees of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus workers have tested positive for COVID-19, BEST PRO informed on Wednesday.

"21 more Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus workers test positive for COVID. Total 87 positive, of which 22 discharged: BEST PRO, Mumbai," BEST PRO said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

