Maharashtra: 23-year-old man commits suicide by consuming poison in Nagpur

A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said. Akash Vilas Dhore consumed a poisonous substance at his house under Wathoda police station area on July 16 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday, an official said.

Dhore, who was a fitness trainer, had been depressed since his girlfriend committed suicide a month ago, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered by Wathoda police.

On Tuesday, In a tragic incident in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad taluka, a 23-year-old man named Ganesh Telami, hailing from the remote village of Krishnar, lost his life to tuberculosis. What makes this tragedy even more distressing is that due to the unavailability of an ambulance, his body had to be transported on a bike.