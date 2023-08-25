Maharashtra: 24 dams overflowed in Raigad district this monsoon district

Twenty four out of 28 dams in Maharashtra's Raigad district have overflowed so far this monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

According to the district revenue department, the total water storage in all the reservoirs in the district is at 94.9 per cent. The district has so far received 2510.8 mm rainfall, which is 81.6 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release stated. The district had recorded 95.7 per cent of the average rainfall during this time in 2022, it stated.

Of the 82 monsoon days so far this year, 50 have seen no rainfall in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, a report by the divisional commissioner’s office said on Wednesday. As of August 21, the expected rainfall in the region comprising Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts was 451.1 mm. However, the actual rainfall in the region has been 364.9 mm. That is a deficit of 19.1 per cent, according to the report.