Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Swept Away in River During Ganpati Visarjan in Jalgaon; Search Operation On

Maharashtra Ganpati Visarjan 2025: A 25-year-old man was swept away in the Girna river during Ganpati Visarjan in Jalgaon district on Saturday evening. The missing youth has been identified as Ganesh Gangadhar Koli of Mamurabad village. The incident occurred around 6.15 p.m. near Nimkhedi, close to the new bypass.

On Anant Chaturdashi, Koli and his family had gone to immerse their household Ganpati idol in the river. He carried the idol into the riverbed but was caught in the strong current. Officials said water was being released from the Girna dam, which increased the river flow.

Police teams, along with disaster management personnel, launched a search operation. Assistant Police Inspector Anant Ahire and other officers reached the site to coordinate the efforts.

The incident happened in front of the victim’s parents and family members, leaving them in shock.