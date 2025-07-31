Maharashtra: 27-Year-Old Indian Army Jawan Dies of Heart Attack After Returning from 5-Day Leave in Rajpur

A 27-year-old soldier, Subhash Anil Date, who was on a 5-day leave from the Indian Army, tragically passed away due to a severe heart attack. Subhash, hailing from a very poor family in the Rajpur area of the western tribal part of Ambegaon taluka, was serving as a Drawing Establishment Supervisor (DES) in the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subhash was raised in Rajpur, where he lived with his maternal uncle, Chandu Sadhu Lohkare, and his mother, Suman Anil Date, due to his parents’ differences. He completed his primary education in Rajpur and then continued his studies till the 12th grade in Shiwonli. Subhash later pursued an ITI course in Manikdoh, Junner taluka. After completing his ITI education, Subhash returned to his uncle's village and, driven by his desire to serve the nation, decided to join the Indian Army.

With strong determination and hard work, Subhash was recruited into the Border Roads Organization (BRO) as a Drawing Establishment Supervisor (DES) in Jammu and Kashmir. For the past two years, he had been working in this role. However, Subhash took a 5-day leave to prepare for upcoming exams and returned to his maternal uncle's village in Rajpur.

On Wednesday, 30th, Subhash suddenly woke up with severe chest pain. His mother, Suman Date, immediately contacted Tukaram Phalke, a neighbor, who rushed him to the rural hospital at Taleghar. After examination, doctors referred him to Ghodegaon for further treatment. Unfortunately, before any treatment could be provided, he was declared dead. His body was sent for postmortem at Manchar, and his last rites were performed in Rajpur with full state honors.

Subhash Date was known for his calm and friendly nature. He was always ready to help others, and his sudden death has left the community in shock and sorrow. A large crowd from the tribal community attended his funeral, with many people shedding tears.

At the time of his funeral, several officials, including Mahesh Pawar (Police Sub-Inspector of Ghodegaon Police Station), Shantaram Kirve (Naib Tehsildar), Uttam Waghmare (Police Patil), Satish Bhote, and the Pune Rural Police Honor Guard, along with thousands of tribal residents, were present to pay their respects.