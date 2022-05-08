Maharashtra: 3 feared dead after bus falls into valley in Maharashtra's Raigad district

A bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a gorge near Mhasla tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The death toll is three and several passengers are injured, and further number of casualities may rise. According to preliminary information, the accident took place at Ghonse village in Raigad after the bus plunged 50-60 feet into the gorge.

The passengers were reportedly travelling from Thane to attend a function at Shrivardhan village. In a similar accident, 33 non-teaching staff members of an educational institution based in Maharashtra’s Dapoli town were feared dead when the bus carrying them on a study tour skidded and plunged into an 800-feet gorge couple of years ago.