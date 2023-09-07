Maharashtra: 3 labourers from Odisha held for killing colleague in Thane district

Three construction workers from Odisha have been detained by the police for the murder of a coworker, who allegedly refused to provide his phone to one of them so that they could make a call.

The police began an investigation after a man’s body was found with multiple injuries in a pond in Ambernath, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on September 4. He was identified as Lalji Sahay (32), a construction worker.

According to senior inspector Ashok Bhagat of the Shivaji Nagar police station, an investigation showed that the victim's Odisha-based coworkers, who were all employed at the same site in the Ambernath Palegaon MIDC region, killed him. The victim rejected one of the accused's requests to use his cell phone to call his community, the officer claimed.

He was killed by the three accused after they struck him with an iron rod and a stone in response to his refusal. The body was then dumped in a pond. According to the official, the police were able to find the suspects, Shambu Manji, Manodeep, and Chila Manji, thanks to intelligence information. The police suspect another person was also involved in the crime. The probe is on, added the official.