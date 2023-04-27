Maharashtra: 4 injured after 7 vehicles collide at Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In an major incident, seven vehicles colliding with each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has come to light. The accident took place near the Khopoli exit on the highway, fortunately, there was no loss of life in this accident. However, some have been injured. The injured have been immediately admitted to the hospital.

The accident took place when seven different vehicles such as Truck, Swift and Ertiga collided with each other on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. After this the locals are helping the injured in the accident. However, the number of injured is not yet known.

A truck and several cars have been hit hard. Traffic heading towards Mumbai has come to a halt as a result of this mishap. The exact cause behind the accident is not yet known.