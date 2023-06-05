Maharashtra: 5 killed after car crashes with private bus in Chandrapur

Five people died after a car collided with a private bus near the Nagpur-Nagbid Marg in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. After the collision, five people died on the spot, while a 9-year-old was critically injured and is being treated in a hospital.

The collision was so severe that bodies were retrieved after cutting the parts of the car. The deceased were identified as Rohan Vijay Raut (30), Rishikesh Vijay Raut (28), Geeta Vijay Raut (45), Sunita Rupesh (40) and Prabha Shekhar (36). All the deceased were relatives and hailed from Nagpur. Meanwhile, the condition of the minor remains critical.

