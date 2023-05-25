Maharashtra: 524 buildings in Navi Mumbai declared dangerous

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared 524 buildings as dangerous after an elaborate survey was conducted. The structures have been declared dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

NMMC said 524 buildings in its jurisdiction were unfit to live and the residents were asked to vacate their homes. The civic body has categorised 61 buildings as extremely dangerous under C1 category, which need to be vacated immediately and demolished. 114 buildings are in C2 category that need to be vacated and need to undergo structural repairs. 300 buildings in C2B category have to undergo structural repairs sans the residents vacating them. In the C3 category, 49 buildings need minor repairs.

According to the officials, the power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately, the NMMC official said. The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation, it added.