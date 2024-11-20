Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Voter Dies of Heart Attack at Polling Booth While Going to Cast His Vote in Parbhani

Parbhani, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Nivali Budruk village of Jintur taluka, where a 55-year-old voter died of a heart attack while on his way to cast his vote.

Limbaji Pandurang Khiste (55), a senior citizen from Nivli Budruk, was going to vote for the first time at 7 am when he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack on the steps of the polling booth. The people present immediately sought help from the administration and rushed him to the Bori Rural Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

In a separate incident in the Beed Assembly constituency, Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde suffered a fatal heart attack at a polling booth in Beed city. Shinde, who was contesting the election, reportedly felt dizzy before collapsing at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya polling booth. He was initially taken to Kaku Nana Hospital and later transferred to a facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he was pronounced dead.

Polling for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday with an estimated voter turnout of 58.22% recorded by 5 p.m. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was in Gadchiroli district with 69.63%, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07%. Other districts, such as Satara (64.16%) and Latur (61.43%), saw higher participation, while Thane recorded a turnout of 49.76%.

The election results for Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the by-polls will be announced on November 23.