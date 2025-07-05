Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Worker Killed with Cement Brick After Fight Over Liquor

Satara, Maharashtra (July 5, 2025): A fight between two workers over a glass of liquor turned deadly at a scrap shop near Chahur in Satara early Friday. One worker died after being hit with a cement brick, while the other sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Dagdu Pawar, 60, a resident of Kesarkar Peth. The injured worker is Tukaram Jagannath Pawar, a resident of Bamanewadi in Dharashiv district. A case of murder has been registered against Tukaram at the city police station based on a complaint filed by shop owner Prashant Nanaji Kamble.

Jagannath had been working at the scrap shop along the highway for the past six years. On July 2, Tukaram approached Kamble seeking work and was hired. Both men stayed overnight at the shed on the shop premises.

According to police, a dispute broke out between the two late Thursday night after an argument over the quantity of liquor served. Around 11 pm, the quarrel escalated and Tukaram allegedly struck Jagannath with a cement brick used for a stove, killing him on the spot.

Around 3.30 am, Tukaram went to a nearby shop and woke up another worker, asking him to inform the shop owner. He then called Kamble and informed him about the incident.

Prashant Kamble and his father rushed to the shop and found Jagannath lying in a pool of blood. They also learned that Tukaram had gone to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to police through the emergency helpline. A team from the city police station reached the site and found Jagannath unresponsive with serious injuries to his face and head. He was declared dead at the scene.

After conducting the necessary inspection and formalities at the location, the body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Tukaram is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

