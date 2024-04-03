Maharashtra: 8 Days, 38 Cameras: Know How Ambernath Police Cracked the Katai-Badlapur Highway Robbery Case

During an extensive manhunt with teams reviewing CCTV footage from 38 locations and following leads from informants, Thane districts, Shivajinagar police have apprehended two suspects and escalated efforts to locate a third individual involved in a disturbing case of highway robbery and knife assault. The event took place in the early hours of March 11, 2024, at approximately 3 AM on the Katai-Badlapur Highway near M.H.A.D.A Circle, Anand Nagar, M.I.D.C Ambernath East.

According to the complaint filed by Natwarlal Ramswroop Singh, aged 30, the victim was driving his truck towards Badlapur when three unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle by blocking the road with their motorcycle. They launched a brutal attack on Singh with knives. The suspects then robbed Singh of Rs. 7,000 in cash, his pocket, Aadhaar card, and the truck keys before fleeing the scene.

Based on Singh's complaint, the Shivajinagar police registered a case under Section 397 of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and launched a comprehensive investigation under the guidance of senior officers. Senior PI of the Shivajinagar police station told LokmatTimes.com, “The victim lives in Rajasthan and is a truck driver. He was admitted to Central Hospital as he was suffering from serious injuries. Now, he has returned to Rajasthan.”

To track down the unknown assailants who assaulted and robbed the truck driver on the highway, three separate teams were formed. The crime detection unit, led by Police Sub-Inspector Sheikh and his team, relentlessly searched for clues for eight consecutive days. They examined 38 CCTV footage from various locations, including Anand Nagar M.I.D.C, Palegaon Naka, Newali Naka, Nandivali, Bhatia Chowk, Netaji Chowk, Vinas Chowk, Mahadev Mandir Ashelepada, and Ulhasnagar-4. Their efforts paid off when they determined that the suspects were operating in the Ashelepada area.

Using the CCTV footage and information from confidential informants, the police identified the three suspects as 1) Tushar Datta Kadu, 2) Rohan Waghmara, and 3) Ganesh Birare, all residents of Ashelepada, Ulhasnagar-4. One of the accused, Rohan Waghmara, is a history-sheeter, and he was arrested on March 23, 2024, and produced before the Bhiwandi court. The second suspect, Tushar Kadu, was apprehended on March 26, 2024, and is in the central jail, informed the police officials.

The Honda motorcycle worth Rs. 25,000, used in the crime, has been seized by the police. Efforts are underway to apprehend the third accused, Ganesh Birare. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Police Commissioner, Zone-4, Ulhasnagar, and Assistant Police Commissioner, Ambernath Division. The commendable work was undertaken by Police Inspector Ashok Bhagat, Police Inspector Pradip Saleker, Assistant Police Inspector S.S. Sheikh, and other police personnel.